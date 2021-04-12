Rep. Alma Adams hosts kids' vaccine clinic in Charlotte

Healthcare providers continue to encourage kids aged 5 and older to get vaccinated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With news surrounding the new omicron COVID-19 variant spreading in the United States, healthcare professionals are ramping up their message to get anyone eligible vaccinated.

While certain demographics of people remain at a higher risk of getting a severe COVID-19 case, health care providers continue to encourage kids 5 and older to get vaccinated.

Convenience can be a big motivator to get people vaccinated against COVID-19. One clinic held in Charlotte on Saturday helped to make it easier for more families to get their shots.

U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams, who represents Mecklenburg County, teamed up with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and Novant Health to host the clinic at Winterfield Elementary School

Laila Butler, a 10-year-old, and her mom LaDonna stopped into the clinic after Laila’s grandmother told her mom about it.

“Don’t be nervous,” whispered her mom as she rolled up her sleeve to get her first dose.

Laila’s other siblings are already vaccinated. She's not a fan of needles and started to visibly tense up when she saw it coming towards her.

“Look away, look at me, take a deep breath in, for me. Let it out," said the vaccine administrator as she calmed Laila down. "Blow as hard as you can for me.”

As Laila exhaled she let out a sigh of relief and said, "Oh that wasn't that bad."

The thought of the vaccine is often scarier than the shot for some kids. Novant tried to make the kid vaccine clinic less intimidating. They had teddy bears, food, and drinks for kids.

“It’s extremely important that we promote education, we have to educate the community, we have to educate our leaders and partner so that we bring not just education but needed services to all areas of our city," said Dr. Jerome Williams Jr., senior vice president of consumer engagement with Novant.

Rep. Adams was on hand and was happy to see families come in for the clinc. She said kids could lead the conversation on vaccines in their homes and open a new door to ensuring access. That access, she said, is critical.

“It certainly not only helps what the organization is doing, what healthcare is doing but also helps the parents," Adams said.

Adams said getting childhood vaccines for kids of all types is vital.

"Shots aren't anything new, but this pandemic is," she said. "And it's deadly. The viruses keep on coming and so we want to make sure we get our young people vaccinated."

As kids got their vaccines, parents also made their way into a mobile vaccine clinic if they needed a shot or a booster.

Beth Whitaker was already fully vaccinated, but she brought her son Colby to get his second dose.

“My parents have been fully vaccinated since they could get vaccinated," she said. "They’ve been boosted, but we wanted to make sure before they come in a few weeks, it will be the day after he’s fully vaccinated, that we can get the whole both households together and not taking any risk.”

North Carolina’s vaccine tracker shows 62% of people five or older have at least one dose. People 65 years or older still have the highest vaccine rates of 94% with at least one dose.