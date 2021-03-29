Data shows more than 30% of adult North Carolinians are at least partially vaccinated

According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard, 35.2% of the adult population is at least partially vaccinated and 21.6% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Data on the NC Department of Health and Human Services website shows more than a third of North Carolina's adult population is at least partially vaccinated.

NCDHHS announced last week that it was expanding its vaccine data dashboard to provide information on people who have been partially or fully vaccinated. Users will be able to view information about who has been vaccinated through these federal pharmacy programs by county, race, ethnicity, gender and age group, and by week.

Just last week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced an accelerated timeline for moving to Groups 4 and 5 for vaccine eligibility with the rest of Group 4 eligible on March 31st and all adults eligible beginning April 7.

“I’m grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting the shot when it’s their time and I’m encouraged that North Carolina will be able to open eligibility to all adults well ahead of the President’s May 1 goal,” Cooper said.

Beginning on March 31, additional essential workers and people living in other congregate settings such as student dormitories will be eligible for vaccination.

All North Carolinian adults will be eligible to be vaccinated beginning on April 7.

Additionally, 16-year-olds will be eligible to get a vaccine that has been approved for them; as of now, the only vaccine approved for administration for anyone ages 16 years of age and up is the double set Pfizer/BioNTech shots.

"We’ve been faster and have gotten more supply than we had anticipated, and that’s fantastic," Cooper said. "NCDHHS and our vaccine team here along with providers across the state deserve a lot of thanks."

For accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.