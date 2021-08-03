White demographic administered vaccine doses more than other racial groups in South Carolina

According to DHEC’s vaccination dashboard, out of the roughly 771,000 South Carolinians who have started vaccinations, over half are white.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The racial and ethnic breakdown of who is getting the vaccine across the Carolinas shows the white demographic still is getting vaccinated at much larger rates than any other group.

"Our supply is for the entire state and we want to make sure the entire state gets it equitably,” Dr. Edward Simmer with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

Simmer acknowledged some communities appear to be getting left out.

"We are going to have advisory panels who can help us identify within an area where we should focus our efforts if there are additional providers we should be adding," Simmer said.

According to DHEC’s vaccination dashboard, out of the roughly 771,000 South Carolinians who have started vaccinations, over half are white.

"We want every person to receive the vaccine and we don’t want anything to stand in the way," Simmer said.

Simmer said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be one avenue to help.

"We are going to be looking to use those doses to expand our provider pool, providers who weren’t able to use the Moderna or Pfizer doses because they didn’t have the facilities to store them," Simmer said. "In many cases, those are going to be smaller providers in areas that are underserved.”

Simmer said they’ll also be increasing the use of vaccine mobile units.