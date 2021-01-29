DHEC launches new phone line for COVID-19 vaccine questions

The new DHEC COVID-19 vaccine information line is 1-866-365-8110 and operated 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Heath and Environmental Control (DHEC) has added a new phone line to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines.

The new DHEC COVID-19 vaccine information line is 1-866-365-8110.

According to DHEC, this line was added in response to the high call volume of the Care Line and will be used to help people who need vaccine provider information.

The phone line launched Friday and will have 240 phone operators available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Anyone with questions about the vaccine or finding a provider are asked to call this new COVID-19 vaccine information line.

“Many in South Carolina don’t have access to the internet, so offering a dedicated vaccine phone line to help them locate contact information for vaccine providers is essential,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC Deputy of Public Health. “This new line helps DHEC offer better customer service that keeps pace with people’s demand for vaccine and vaccine information.”

The care line, 1-855-472-3432, has increased their number of operators from 30 to 48 and is training new staff, according to DHEC. The care line will have the same hours as the vaccine information line, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The care line is for anyone with general questions about the coronavirus and testing. It can be used to schedule appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

“By offering two well-staffed information lines, we’re reducing wait times and improving people’s experience by quickly getting the help they need,” Davidson said. “In the next several weeks, we’ll be adding an additional 200 operators to the vaccine information line. We are encouraged by the number of people who want to be vaccinated in South Carolina. Until our vaccine supply equals our demand, we ask for everyone’s continued patience. Everyone will have a chance to get the vaccine.”

Safe and effective vaccines and following public health guidance are how to win the fight against COVID-19. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to scdhec.gov/vaxfacts. For the latest information about COVID-19, go to scdhec.gov/COVID19.