VIRTUAL TOWNHALL: Ask your questions about back-to-school and vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether you're a parent, a teacher, a student or a concerned citizen, you probably have lots of questions about going back to school amid the surge of the COVID-19 delta variant.
WCNC Charlotte wants to make a difference and seek answers to those pressing questions by hosting a digital town hall on Facebook and YouTube.
Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., WCNC Charlotte's Bill McGinty will host this streaming event with Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, a pediatrician with Novant Health Dilworth Pediatrics and physician lead for Novant Health Children’s Health Institute.
If you miss the live event, you will be able to watch the town hall on-demand on WCNC.com, the WCNC Charlotte mobile app, the WCNC Charlotte Roku app, the WCNC Charlotte Fire TV App, and on the WCNC Charlotte YouTube channel.