VIRTUAL TOWNHALL: Ask your questions about back-to-school and vaccines

Join WCNC Charlotte's Bill McGinty and Novant's Dr. Catherine Ohmstede at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether you're a parent, a teacher, a student or a concerned citizen, you probably have lots of questions about going back to school amid the surge of the COVID-19 delta variant.

WCNC Charlotte wants to make a difference and seek answers to those pressing questions by hosting a digital town hall on Facebook and YouTube.