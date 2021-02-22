Over 1,000 Iredell-Statesville Schools employees to be vaccinated this week

"Wednesday the 24th will be a celebration day for Iredell-Statesville Schools.”

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools officials said employees are looking forward to Wednesday, Feb. 24, as many employees will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes as North Carolina begins Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccinations statewide for frontline workers that same day. Governor Roy Cooper's announcement acknowledging Phase 3 included a provision saying teachers, child care workers and other school staff would be given priority for Group 3.

“We are thrilled to partner with Iredell Health System to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to over 1,000 of our employees on Wednesday,” Dr. Boen Nutting, Director of Communications and Development for the Iredell-Statesville Schools, said in a statement.

Nutting said the district has worked hard to get students back to classrooms and wants to keep teachers and employees safe in the process.

"We are fortunate to live in a community where our Health Department, along with Iredell Health System, has made vaccinating educators a top priority," Nutting said. "We’re ready to get our shots, and get back to the business of educating students.”

Over 1,000 I-SS teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, support staff, and substitutes will receive the first of two shots in the parking lot at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, staggered throughout the morning.

The event will include 25 school nurses from Iredell-Statesville Schools, in addition to other district employee volunteers. I-SS lead nurse Karen Kerley told the district she has been looking forward to this day.

“We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Kerley said. "We are excited to add another layer of protection for our staff and continue with a successful school year. Wednesday the 24th will be a celebration day for Iredell-Statesville Schools.”

Currently, the school district reports having a little over 1,300 employees who are seeking to receive the shot. The vaccine is not mandatory for I-SS employees.