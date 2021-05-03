Fort Mill Schools go virtual so teachers can get vaccinated

The district said it hoped to get over 500 teachers and staff members their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before middle and high school students return March 15.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Schools in Fort Mill, South Carolina went virtual Friday as the district allowed teachers and staff members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district partnered with Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill to hold a mass vaccination clinic Friday. Fort Mill Schools estimated 540 of its 2,100 employees would be vaccinated at Friday's clinic. Second doses will be scheduled for Friday, March 26.

Teachers and staff at Rock Hill, Clover and York school districts will be offered the vaccine at similar clinics. Mychal Frost, a spokesperson for Rock Hill Schools, said some teachers in the district received their first dose on Wednesday, March 3.

“This is a great opportunity for our district,” said Fort Mill Schools spokesperson Joe Burke. “We would have taken it any way we can get it whether it’s all in one day or spaced out but we were very fortunate to get a one-day opportunity.”

Fort Mill Schools is planning to bring back middle and high school students for five days of in-person learning per week starting March 15. District leaders are hopeful the vaccines will help everyone feel a little safer when classes resume. Elementary students have were already enrolled in full-time in-person instruction.

"Providing a safe and healthy education environment for our students and staff remains the district's top priority," the district said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation in our area and make any adjustments needed."

Burke said vaccines are not mandatory, but they are strongly recommended. Teachers will be encouraged to report their vaccination status.