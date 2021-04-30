Gamecock Park mass vaccination site moving to Colonial Life Arena

The vaccine site first opened back in January, but will now be moving to a new location.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health's mass vaccination site in Columbia will be moving from the Gamecock Park to the Colonial Life Arena.

Prisma said Friday that the last day of operation at the Gamecock Park, which is across the street from the University of South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium, will be this Saturday, May 1. The site at the Colonial Life Arena site will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5.

Prisma says the move is being made due to the coming summer heat. This new site also has additional evening hours to help people who want to get vaccinated after work.

The Gamecocks Park mass vaccination site was the first one to open in the Columbia area, going into operation on January 18. When it started, lines were long and wait times could be lengthy. But due to a combination of factors (other vaccine sites coming online, many people already getting vaccinated, and a drop in demand over time) the lines are not as congested.

Prisma Health says they've administered more than 370,000 vaccines statewide since vaccinations began in December.

Here are the details on the Prisma Health Colonial Life Arena Vaccination Site: