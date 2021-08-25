Gaston County commissioners approve $250 vaccine bonuses

Gaston County employees who are vaccinated by Oct. 15 will receive a $250 bonus. If 75% of the workforce is vaccinated by that date, they will receive another $250.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County employees have another reason to consider the COVID-19 vaccine, as the county announced a new $250 cash incentive for workers to get the shot.

County commissioners recently approved the $250 bonus for county employees who are fully vaccinated by Oct. 15. If 75% of county employees are fully vaccinated by that date, inoculated workers will be eligible for an additional $250.

The City of Charlotte announced a similar plan, with workers having until Sept. 30 to be vaccinated. Mayor Vi Lyles said she hopes the bonus will keep employees working and be able to serve the community in a safe way.

