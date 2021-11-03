Gaston County EMS setting up vaccine clinics at local churches

The percent of Black people in Gaston County who are at least partially vaccinated is about four percentage points lower compared to their total population.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — As part of the push to vaccinate people who are at greater risk of contracting the virus, Gaston County EMS is setting up vaccine clinics at local churches.



Paramedics held clinics Thursday at Mount Zion Restoration's weekly food pantry and Saint Stephens AME Zion Church.



Many of the people WCNC spoke to at both clinics said they weren't actively trying to get the vaccine. But when they heard they could get a shot without an appointment, and just a few blocks away from where they live, they decided to take advantage.

State numbers show the percent of Black people in Gaston County who are at least partially vaccinated is about four percentage points lower compared to their total population.

Gaston County EMS & DHHS are distributing COVID-19 vaccines during the Bountiful Blessings food pantry at Mount Zion Restoration Church in Gastonia.



Mount Zion Restoration and St Stephens AME Zion are both located in predominantly Black communities in Gastonia.



St. Stephens Reverend Carolyn Bratton said with just two days notice, hundreds showed up in her parking lot

"It's just totally awesome," she said. "We just set this up Tuesday but yet look at all of the people that have gotten the word and come out for this vaccine."