Gaston County leaders announce vaccine incentives for county employees

Gaston County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to provide $250 to any Gaston County employee vaccinated by Oct. 15.

The incentives come as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread across the Carolinas. In an effort to keep county employees safe, the Gaston County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday night to provide $250 to any Gaston County employee vaccinated by Oct. 15.

If by Oct. 15, more than 75% of county employees have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccinated employees will be in line for another $250. There are over 1,700 employees of Gaston County. County leaders estimate they have 40-50% of employees vaccinated.

This is all on top of the $100 that North Carolina is currently offering as a statewide vaccine incentive.

“The longer we go with a significant percentage of our employees not vaccinated, the greater risk we put ourselves in operationally,” County Manager Dr. Kim Eagle said in a statement.

According to the county, the pandemic has cost the county roughly $1.3 million in COVID-19 sick time, medical treatment, screening, and testing costs for employees.

A Gaston County spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte the funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act money that the county received.

Even if every employee got vaccinated, the county only expects to spend about $875 thousand on the incentive.

