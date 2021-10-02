Gov. Cooper expected to announce timeline for next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

Gov. Roy Cooper told WRAL that a timeline will be released this week on when the next eligible group, which is Group 3, will be able to get vaccinated.

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Wednesday, we could find out when North Carolina will begin offering the next phase of vaccines to essential workers.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news conference Tuesday that a timeline will be released this week on when the next eligible group, which is Group 3, will be able to get vaccinated.

We expect that information to be released during Cooper's 2 p.m. statewide briefing on COVID-19.

Earlier last week, Cooper strongly urged that all schools provide in-person learning for students.

"It’s important schools follow the safety protocols laid out by North Carolina health officials," Cooper said. "That guidance reinforces in-person learning while maintaining strong public health measures."

Cooper said students should still have the option of remote learning this school if that is best for them.

"And teachers who are at risk should be providing that remote instruction," Cooper said. "But students who are ready to return to the classrooms should have that chance."

The governor's announcement came days after three Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doctors published a report in the Journal of the American Medical Association about how safe in-person learning could be possible during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Senate passed a bill that would require school districts to provide in-person learning option for students K-12.

The bill titled 'In-Person Learning Choice for Families,' passed in a 29-15 vote.

The bill gives local school districts the choice between providing in-person learning under either Plan A, Plan B, or a combination of both. All families are still able to opt for remote learning if they so choose.