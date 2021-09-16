Gov. McMaster applauds South Carolina's 50% vaccination rate

Thursday's milestone of 50% being completely vaccinated is more significant, as it puts South Carolina that much closer to the 70-80% vaccination goal.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Thursday that the Palmetto State has officially reached a 50% vaccination rate among eligible residents.

In July, the agency announced that 50% of residents had received at least one dose of vaccine. The state said Thursday's milestone of 50% being completely vaccinated is more significant, as it puts South Carolina that much closer to the 70-80% vaccination goal.

“Reaching this 50% benchmark is a testament to the countless hours DHEC and partner staff have put into putting these life-saving doses into arms,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director said. “It’s also indicative of our outreach efforts, work with local and state leaders, and so many others who understand how important vaccination is to ending this pandemic. That said, the mission is not over because the pandemic is not over. We need more South Carolinians to step up and get vaccinated so we can stamp COVID out once and for all.”

“We’ve reached an important milestone with over 50% of eligible South Carolinians making the decision to get vaccinated, but the reemergence of the virus shows that we have more work to do,” Governor Henry McMaster added.



DHEC said it will continue its efforts to get residents vaccinated through various outreach efforts and events. These include vaccination opportunities at the University of South Carolina and Clemson University home football games, as well as mobile vaccination clinics which began earlier this month.

Vaccinations are available for ages 12 and up. Visit DHEC COVID-19 webpage for more information, the locator page to find a nearby place to get vaccinated, or call our Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.

