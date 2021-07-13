Novant Health discusses Guillain-Barre Syndrome as worries swirl around J&J vaccine

Dr. Meghan Donnelly says the chances of getting GBS are extremely rare.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine got a new warning placed on it by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA): a rare chance that the shot is linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, also known as GBS.

The warning was added to the J&J shot after 100 reports of people developing the syndrome were sent in to the FDA. All of the people who developed GBS needed a hospital stay, and one person died.

Health officials have stressed the risk for developing GBS is rare; in fact, the 100 cases represent just a small fraction of the almost 13 million Americans who have received the J&J shot.

The questions on many minds now: what is GBS? How dangerous is it? Should I still get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

A closer look at GBS

To address concerns about GBS, Novant Health discussed the syndrome during an online discussion on Tuesday. Leading the conversation was Dr. Meghan Donnelly, a neurologist with the health system.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (pronounced "gee-YON buh-RAE", with a hard "g" sound) is a neuromuscular disease that can cause varying degrees of paralysis. According to Dr. Donnelly, occurrences of GBS are extremely rare among people who are vaccinated against COVID-19; she says the odds of developing it are about 1 out of 300,000.

What GBS entails can be scary, however; Dr. Donnelly says GBS essentially makes a person's immune system attack the body's nerves, which causes muscle weakness that leads to paralysis. She notes the disease travels through the body to paralyze the patient, leading to the inability to breathe. This then requires respiratory support, like ventilators.

LOCAL NEWS: Mecklenburg County leaders ramping up vaccine outreach efforts

The long-term outlook means ongoing monitoring according to Dr. Donnelly. The Mayo Clinic reports there's no cure for GBS, but there are treatments to ease the symptoms and reduce its duration. While most people do recover, the Mayo Clinic confirms there is a mortality rate ranging from 4% to 7%, and up to 80% of patients who are stricken by GBS can walk after six months. Lingering effects, however, can remain, including weakness, numbness, or fatigue.

The Mayo Clinic says the symptoms of GBS include prickling sensations in the hands and feet, weakness in legs that spreads upward, unsteady walking, difficulty with facial movements, trouble breathing, and more. The most significant weakness is usually experienced two weeks after symptoms begin, which is an important timeline to note; Dr. Donnelly says the disease will present within the first month, meaning anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson shot 2 months ago or more will be okay and not experience GBS.

Should we still take the J&J shot?

The short answer: yes. Dr. Donnelly says there shouldn't be a hold on the Johnson & Johnson shot since the risk of getting GBS is so rare. She said anytime a new vaccine for any disease is released, possible developments of side effects are closely monitored by federal regulators. Even still, that may be a risk most people may not want to take; Dr. Donnelly notes the risk for developing GBS has not been observed in the two-dose vaccines offered by Pfizer and Moderna, providing an avenue for people who want to avoid that risk to still get vaccinated.

"I think that using some level of caution is important," she said. "Right now, it does look like there is that 1 in 300,000 chance of getting Guillain-Barre secondary to the J&J."

Dr. Donnelly does note autoimmune diseases like GBS typically impact women more, but in the case of GBS triggered by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, men have been more affected, which is rare. Additionally, she stressed the importance of getting the vaccine; the ongoing risk for death tied to COVID-19 is around 3%, but Donnelly notes that risk is far higher than the fractional risk of getting GBS from the vaccine.

GBS, she notes, can also happen as an auto-immune response to many things. Other vaccines, like some flu shots, have triggered GBS, but Dr. Donnelly says the approximately 100 patients she's treated for the disease have seen it caused by food poisoning or other causes.

Still, Dr. Donnelly acknowledges the need to be transparent about these findings; people need to know both the benefits and possible risks, and from a historical angle, being honest has always mattered more than anything else. However, she notes someone who is hesitant could use the rare GBS cases as easy fodder to rail against the J&J shot.

"It's sort of a double-edged sword," she said. "The more that we are open and transparent with what gets found and gets seen, the better. If that gets held against vaccines at times, so be it, but I think that ultimately transparency and truth should be the highest concern."

Dr. Donnelly hopes, however, that being open and honest will help get more people vaccinated, whether they take the single dose or roll up their sleeves twice.