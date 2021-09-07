Health officials bracing for a spike in COVID-19 tests after Labor Day

Charlotte-area leaders said if you're sick, you should just assume it's COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The demand for COVID-19 tests is expected to increase. On Tuesday, the day after Labor Day, several COVID-19 testing sites across the county will be open again.

Mecklenburg Health leaders said they're concerned about a post Labor day surge in COVID-19 cases. Their fears could become reality with the number of people traveling and attending events for the three-day weekend.

The Charlotte area should also expect to see a spike in the number of people wanting to get tested, as vaccine sites continue to open to accommodate the high demand.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department said they want anyone who may be experiencing any symptoms to get tested. That's even if you suspect that you may be suffering from allergies. It's best not to take any chances.

