Healthcare providers, pharmacies offer Moderna, J&J boosters

The CDC endorsed booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines last week.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots are now being offered across Mecklenburg County through health care providers and pharmacies.

It comes after the CDC endorsed the move last week. Booster shots of Pfizer were previously approved.

The CDC approved of mixing and matching booster shots, meaning a person doesn’t have to get the same vaccine for their booster dose as they did for their initial vaccine.

Paulette Shaw, who said she got her booster dose at StarMed Healthcare Monday morning, said she originally got two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“I’d been waiting for it,” Shaw said.

She said she decided to go with Moderna again for her booster.

"I have a 2-year-old granddaughter, and she hasn't really been around anybody cause her mom's been working from home, so I just wanted to get it to protect her, as well as myself,” Shaw added.

Mike Corrigan also said he received his booster shot on Monday.

“I had the first two Pfizers, and then today I chose Moderna just because of that possibility of getting a better immune response,” Corrigan said.

StarMed Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arin Piramzadian said some people have been sticking with the same vaccine as their initial dose.

"If you got Moderna, you can go all three Moderna, and that's perfectly fine,” Piramzadian said. “The antibody response is still significant. It's just the different variations that are coming, you may want to just mix it up a little bit, just so you're covered a little better."

Piramzadian said he switched up his own booster, receiving Moderna for his first two doses and going with Pfizer for his booster.

He is encouraging people who want to go with a different booster to do so.

“When you think about it, the vaccines are similar enough that they protect against the different variations,” Piramzadian said, “but each one protects against a different variation a little better, so by mixing them, you give yourself a broader spectrum of protection.”

Carolina Pharmacy reported seeing a slight uptick in demand for vaccine boosters with the CDC’s announcement last week opening up more options to people.

“I’m so glad they opened it up to so many people because yes, we need to get these people vaccinated, especially now that they can get the Janssen. They can get the Moderna, the Pfizer,” pharmacy manager Dr. Kiera Emery said.

Emery said the pharmacy has also experienced more people choosing to mix and match their vaccine boosters.

“You’ll see people who got the Pfizer at first, they’re going to go ahead and switch to the Moderna because of the better efficacy,” Emery said. “So, I’ve seen a lot of that.”