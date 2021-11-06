How will I know if I won the NC vaccine lottery?

Over the next three months, four people will win $1 million each for being North Carolinians who have gotten at least one vaccine.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a couple of weeks ago that the state will launch cash drawings for North Carolina residents who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.

Over the next three months, four people will win $1 million each for being North Carolinians who have gotten at least one vaccine.

"Getting that first shot now will double your chances each time a name is picked," Cooper said. "Of course, the best reason to get vaccinated is to protect yourself and your family. Now that most people aren’t wearing masks in most places, unvaccinated people can be a real danger to each other."

North Carolinians vaccinated by the Veterans Administration and Tribal Health Program are now eligible for the $4 Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings.



Entries close at midnight on Sunday, June 20.

North Carolinians 18 and over who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize. Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 toward post-secondary education.

Winners will be announced on the SummerVaxCash.com website.

HOW DO I ENTER?

If you are already vaccinated and your information is in the state's COVID Vaccine Management System, you are entered. Those vaccinated after June 10, are entered for two chances. A record of at least one dose of vaccine must be documented by a vaccine provider by midnight on the Sunday prior to the drawing.

HOW DOES THE DRAWING WORK?

NC DHHS told WCNC Charlotte that on Wednesday, the NC Education Lottery will conduct a random number generator drawing and NCDHHS will determine the individual that corresponds to the number that is drawn.

Audio and visual recordings of the random number generator drawing will be made available. However, NCDHHS said they must then go through a lengthy process of verifying that the individual does not fall under any exclusions from participation in program and contacting the individual to get their consent to receive the funds and release their identity. This may take several days. No identifying details will be revealed prior to that, NC DHHS said.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College drawings will use federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund the program. The drawings will be supported by the North Carolina State Lottery Director. The scholarship funds will be managed by the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority.

AM I ELIGIBE TO WIN?

To be eligible, you must:

Be a North Carolina resident. U.S. citizenship is not required.

A person is a North Carolina Resident if, at the time of the vaccination, he or she dwells in North Carolina. This includes people living in North Carolina homes, rental units or rooms, vacation housing, dormitories, migrant worker camps, congregate living facilities, and military bases. This also includes homeless people in North Carolina and people using vehicles in North Carolina as homes. People who traveled to North Carolina from other states or countries for the purpose of being vaccinated are not eligible.

Be 12 or older.

Have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a site located in the state of North Carolina that is documented by a vaccine provider by midnight on the Sunday prior to the drawing.

DHHS is not able to access data for people who were vaccinated at locations operated by the Department of Defense. Therefore, these persons are ineligible for the drawing.

In addition, The Governor, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, NCDHHS employees and contractors with access to CVMS data, drawing program designers, 529 account managers and immediate family of excluded individuals are not eligible to win. The full list can be found in official rules.

