People can get the vaccine in SC if they're obese: How to find your body mass index

One of the ways to determine if you can get the COVID vaccine in South Carolina is your BMI.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is moving to Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout in the state, meaning almost 2.7 million people are now eligible to get the shot.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced that people in this group can begin making vaccine appointments starting Monday, March 8. The group includes anyone over the age of 55, frontline workers, and anyone from age 16 to 54 with certain medical conditions, including diabetes and cancer.

Also on the list is anyone who has obesity, which is defined as anyone with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or above. So how is that calculated?

The formula is the body weight (in kilograms) divided by the square of the height (in meters). That's kg/m2.

However, there are multiple websites that you can use that let you just enter your height and weight in inches and pounds, and the calculator does the rest. One of the easiest is the CDC body mass index calculator used by the CDC.

For a person who's 6 feet tall, for example, they would reach a BMI of 30 if they're 221 pounds or above. For a person who's 5 feet 5 inches tall, they'd need to weigh 180 pounds to hit that threshold.

Overall, here's what the BMI scale says:

Below 18.5 - Underweight

18.5--24.9 - Normal

25.0 - 29.9 - Overweight

30.0 and above - Obese

Now, it needs to be said BMI is just one yardstick for determining health, and there are a lot of critics of it. It doesn't take into account differences that come from age and gender, and it doesn't do a good job of separating fat weight from muscle weight. But in general, it one of the ways which obesity is determined, and it's the one the state is using.

Here's a more detailed look at who's in Phase 1b, and on the horizon, who's in Phase 1c and Phase 2.

Phase 1b:

Anyone aged 55 and up

People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease People aged 16-64 with one or more of the following high-risk medical conditions: Cancer (current, not a history of cancer), chronic kidney disease (any stage), chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI >30), pregnancy, sickle cell disease. People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely

Frontline workers with increased occupational risk Frontline workers with increased occupational risk are people who: Must be in-person at their place of work, and Perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than 6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment



Based on current vaccine supply levels, DHEC anticipates Phase 1c will begin on approximately April 12, 2021. The phase will include:

People aged 45 and up

Essential workers

This group includes those who work in essential job categories as defined by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) who are not included in Phase 1b because they do not have frequent, close contact with others in the work environment (examples may include construction workers, delivery drivers, utility workers, etc. who do not have frequent, close and ongoing contact with others).

Phase 2 will begin on approximately May 3, 2021, and will include:

All South Carolinians aged 16 and up

