Thousands get COVID-19 vaccine at Johnson C. Smith clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people received their COVID-19 vaccine at Atrium Health's clinic at Johnson C. Smith University over the weekend.

According to university officials, 6,000 appointments were scheduled for the two-day clinic. Patients received the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so a second dose won't be required. The clinic focused on vaccinating teachers and child care workers in Mecklenburg County as part of North Carolina's Group 3 rollout.

Atrium also hosted a mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium this week, with 14,000 front-line workers getting the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Vaccine rollout has increased across North Carolina as Gov. Roy Cooper announced some Group 4 appointments will be open starting March 17, one week ahead of schedule. Vaccinations will be available for people with select pre-existing conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19. It will also allow prisoners and people experiencing homelessness to get the shot.

During a primetime speech Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic, President Joe Biden set May 1 as a target date to make all Americans eligible for the vaccine. Biden also said he's optimistic Americans may be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in small groups.