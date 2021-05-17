Johnson C. Smith University will require students to get vaccinated

This means all students will have to have received either the Johnson and Johnson or the Moderna/Pfizer vaccinations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University announced that it will require students arriving back on campus this fall to come fully vaccinated.

The university said waiting until the start of school on Monday, August 16 will not be an option. "Two or more weeks will need to have passed, after you received either the one or two-shot options, before arriving safely to campus", the school said.

In order to return to campus for the fall 2021 semester, your vaccination process must be completed by Friday, July 30. If you intend to participate in any summer activities on campus (i.e., academic enrichment programs or camps, internships, athletic conditioning), then your vaccination due date is even earlier (again, two weeks before your physical arrival to campus).

Verification of your vaccination experience will be determined by one of the following: