Johnson & Wales University students must be fully vaccinated before fall semester

Students who enroll in in-person classes for the fall semester must be fully vaccinated before returning to campus, the school announced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson & Wales University announced Tuesday that it will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they're allowed back on campus for the 2021 fall semester.

“Adding the COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will aid our efforts to provide a safer and more robust college experience for our entire JWU community,” said JWU Charlotte Campus President Cheryl Richards, Ph.D. “Through widespread vaccination, we hope to return to a more traditional college experience, including seamless delivery of in-person courses, more on-campus events and activities, and resuming our on-campus visitor and guest policy. We look forward to more normal times as the JWU community and those around us become fully vaccinated.”

Johnson & Wales said it will give consideration to students requesting an exemption from the policy for medical or religious reasons. Students enrolled in fully remote degree programs will not be required to be vaccinated until they come to campus.

All staff and faculty members are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.