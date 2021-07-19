Kids that get COVID-19 might not be showing symptoms until months later

Researchers say not only is COVID-19 sticking around longer, but some kids also aren't showing any symptoms until months later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are new concerns about just how long covid-19 is lasting in our kids.

Researchers say not only is COVID-19 sticking around longer, but some kids also aren't showing any symptoms until months later.

As more and more adults are getting vaccinated, children and young adults are making up more and more of the new coronavirus cases. Right now children under the age of 12 are still not eligible for the shot, and many young adults are slow to get the vaccine because they tend not to get severe COVID-19 cases.

So what does science say about kids and long COVID?

There is not a lot of research right now and there are some conflicting findings. Researchers in Italy found that 42% of children who contracted coronavirus still had at least one symptom two months later. Four months later that number dropped to 27%. Meanwhile, a study out of the UK found only 10 to 13% of children had symptoms after five weeks.

According to the MIT technology review, children are showing similar long COVID symptoms as adults. That means joint pain, fatigue, heart palpitations and respiratory problems. Doctors try to relieve the symptoms but there is no cure. But researchers hope that vaccination could ease some long COVID symptoms.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.