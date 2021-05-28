Lawmakers in the Carolinas consider COVID-19 vaccine lottery

Both states agree they want to boost their vaccination rates and believe money incentives might encourage more people to get the shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is among many other state leaders across the country now considering a potential vaccine lottery much like Ohio’s Vax-a-Million program.

Governor Cooper said he and state lawmakers are looking at vaccine incentives offered by other states to see what works best.

“We need to do everything we can to make sure we can get as many shots in arms as possible,” Cooper said.

This week, Ohio gave away its first $1 million prize and according to Governor Mike Dewine, the hype surrounding the Vax-a-Million has greatly increased vaccination rates specifically for those in the 16 and 17-year-old age group.

In parts of North Carolina including Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties a new pilot program just launched offering a $25 cash card for those who show up to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Governor Cooper said above all when it comes to vaccines, health and safety are the top priorities.

“We need to work to make sure people understand that vaccinations are a way to make sure that not only are they protected, but their family and friends,” Cooper said.

As for South Carolina, it currently ranks in the bottom 10 nationwide with only 36% of residents fully vaccinated. North Carolina has a little less than half of the adults vaccinated.

South Carolina House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford is one lawmaker in support of using some of the state's COVID-19 relief money to award $1 million prizes for those who are vaccinated.

“I think the message of the State of South Carolina should be clear. Get vaccinated: protect yourself, protect those around you, and you just might win a million dollars,” Rutherford said.