LIST: Places to safely store your COVID-19 vaccination card

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So you just got your COVID-19 vaccine and the healthcare worker handed you your paper vaccine card. What should you do with it?

There are several ways to protect your vaccine card for the future. Here are some suggestions.

TAKE A PHOTO OF THE VACCINE CARD

You should take a photo of your COVID-19 vaccine card so you always have digital proof of your shots. You can either take a photo of the card from your camera app and then move the photo to a safe place in your camera roll, like "hidden."

Or you can take a photo of your card from your notes app and "scan" your card to your documents.

VACCINATION CARDHOLDERS

Several websites such as Amazon, Etsy, and other online retailers have vaccination cardholders you can use to safely store your vaccine card.

CDC cardholder: You can purchase a 10-pack of CDC vaccination cardholders from Amazon for just under $10.

Leather CDC cardholder: 3×4 CDC Vaccination Protection Card Holder

Leather cardholder: Leather vaccine cardholder with a keyring.

IN A SAFE

If you took a photo of your vaccine card on your phone and have it safely stored digitally, you don't need to carry it around. Instead, you can keep your paper card in a safe in your home. If you already have a safe for other important documents, just put the vaccine card in there with the other documents. When you need the card for proof of vaccination or to potentially get a booster shot, you can just remove the card from the safe.

SHOULD YOU LAMINATE YOUR CARD?

As of now, the CDC hasn't said whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine card should be laminated or not. The only concern is that the card is completely up to date.

Dr. Lana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, told CNN that there's no problem laminating the card, as long as a backup card, or photocopy, has been made and both doses are listed on the card.

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU LOSE IT?

The CDC said if someone lost their vaccination card, or doesn't have a copy, they should contact their vaccination provider directly to get another.

If someone is unable to contact their vaccination provider directly, the CDC suggests they contact their state health department's immunization information system (IIS). Vaccination providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations to their IIS and other related systems.

