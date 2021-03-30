Registration system crashes as Mecklenburg Co. opens vaccine appointments to adults 16 & older

Starting Tuesday, March 30, any person age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Mecklenburg County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's COVID-19 vaccine registration system was overwhelmed by patients Tuesday as the county opened appointments for all adults age 16 and older.

At 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Mecklenburg County Public Health opened appointments for what will be Group 5 vaccinations. The system was quickly overloaded by users trying to schedule their appoint. In a tweet, the county asked for patience as they were experiencing "technical difficulties."

StarMed, the health care provider administering the vaccines at Bojangles Coliseum, said they simply had too many patients trying to schedule at once. Arin Piramzadian, the chief medical officer for Starmed, told WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner their system was capable of handling up to 10 patients per second register and the demand was much greater than that to crash the system.

As a result, confirmation text messages and emails may be delayed for patients who were able to secure an appointment.

Update: Due to the overwhelming number of registrations, confirmation texts and emails may be delayed. Imagine trying to run a river through a firehose. Thanks for your patience and understanding during registration and confirmation. All hands are on deck working the queue ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) March 30, 2021

The new appointments will run through April 12, with openings expected as early as next week. On April 7, North Carolina will enter Group 5, which makes all adults 16 and older eligible for vaccination.

North Carolina is currently in Group 4 of its vaccine rollout, which includes adults with certain pre-existing conditions that makes them vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19.

"Getting a vaccine is our way out of this pandemic," NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said.

The health department said Tuesday's openings will be available as early as next week. Demand for these vaccines will be high, and health officials don't expect to have enough for everyone immediately.

There are two ways to book a vaccine appointment. First, appointments can be scheduled online at Starmed.care, or by calling Mecklenburg County's COVID-19 hot line at 980-314-9400. If a person is unable to get an appointment, they can join the county's waiting list and will be contacted once more appointments become available. Health officials are also asking patients who schedule multiple appointments to cancel the ones they aren't using to open more slots.