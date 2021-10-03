How to get your COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Mecklenburg County

Health care providers will be accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Group 3 individuals in Mecklenburg County through March 31.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County will begin vaccinations for thousands of front-line essential workers as Group 3 appointments are now being served.

Additional first-dose appointments are now available throughout the county from March 10 until March 31. The county began booking Group 3 appointments on March 3, following priority appointments for teachers and child care workers who are also part of Group 3.

Mecklenburg County is expanding its partnership with StarMed Healthcare to provide first doses of the vaccine at Bojangles Coliseum. Individuals in groups 1 and 3 who work in Mecklenburg County, as well as Group 2 residents who are 65 and older can make their appointment by clicking here. Eligible patients can also call the county's hot line at 980-314-9400.

On Tuesday, Atrium Health's mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium opened with officials hoping to vaccinate up to 14,000 people by Thursday.

Group 1 is made up of health car workers on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients, as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Group 2 includes all adults age 65 and up while Group 3 is front-line essential workers who can't work remotely.