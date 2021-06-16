Mecklenburg County leaders increasing vaccination efforts

Health director Gibbie Harris said outreach programs are also helping get the word out about getting the shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In one week, one North Carolinian will be a millionaire as part of the state's vaccine lottery.

This as local leaders are ramping up their efforts to get shots to our neighbors who are most skeptical.

We are seeing promising numbers in the battle to defeat COVID-19 in Mecklenburg county.

Health director Gibbie Harris told county commissioners that the numbers point to a continued downward trend.

For instance the number of positive cases is now 1.9% with about 50 cases a day last week.

At one point at the height of the pandemic, the county was seeing hundreds of cases a day and dozens of deaths per week. Last week there were only two reported deaths.

Harris said outreach programs are also helping get the word out about getting the shot.

The department wants to extend its partnership with Action NC and is looking for any other groups who can help canvass neighborhoods where the numbers of vaccinated people is low.



"Right now it's that one-on-one, face-to-face conversation with someone you trust to talk to you about your vaccine hesitancy," Harris said.

