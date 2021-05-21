As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine drops, Mecklenburg County is trying a new approach

As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine drops, Mecklenburg County is using a new method to get the vaccine to as many people as possible before it's too late.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health leaders in Mecklenburg County are taking new steps to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable communities, including eventually closing the mass vaccination clinic at Bojangles Coliseum.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said closing the Bojangles clinic is more about the county using a more targeted approach in their effort to get shots to as many people as possible. That approach includes seven clinics at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses this weekend for children ages 12 to 15.

"We will just have to continue to make sure that we are being as accessible as possible, that we are getting information out in all the best possible ways," Harris said.

Mecklenburg County says partnering with groups like Action NC to go into communities and spread the word is vital to providing a more personal approach. They believe that's the best course of action for people who may be on the fence about taking the shot.

According to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 52% of adults in the state have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. A little less than half, 47.2%, are fully vaccinated.

"We're giving them the tools and then they're going and talking to the people they live with in their communities, and that's going to have a much better ability to help people feel comfortable with the vaccine," Harris said.