Lagging vaccine supply a barrier to vaccine distribution in Mecklenburg County

Low supply, disparities and vaccine hesitancy are among the challenges health officials are hoping to overcome soon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Finding a balance between the supply and demand of COVID-19 vaccines continues to be a major factor in vaccination rates in Mecklenburg County.

North Carolina moved into Group 4 yesterday allowing people with certain underlying health conditions to roll up their sleeves for the vaccine. But many haven't been able to get appointments that are soon or appointments at all.

Frustrations will likely continue for a few more weeks but from the federal government down to the state and local level, there's the expectation supply will increase by next month.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said Mecklenburg County will be ready to meet President Joe Biden’s challenge of offering appointments to everyone who wants a shot by May 1.

But in the meantime, they recognize that people in Group 4, and earlier groups, still can't get appointments.

"As increased supply comes in as we are able to transfer vaccine to other enrolled providers, we are confident more and more appointments will become available. So, we work with our waitlist and we work with our community partners to try and get people appointments as quickly as possible,” Sullivan said.

They encourage people to check back often for appointments and anyone who scheduled several needs to cancel the ones they won’t need.

The lagging supply is one of the factors making Mecklenburg County’s vaccination rate relatively low.

“Are we where we want to be? No. No, we'd like to be further along we'd like to see more people vaccinated,” Harris said.

There are 1.1 million people in Mecklenburg County. Just about 15% are vaccinated. A lot of the large events that have been held at the stadiums draw people from outside of the county, and there are challenges getting certain populations vaccinated.

“We’re dealing with disparities, access issues. We are continuing to deal with hesitancy issues as we move into Group 4,” Harris said.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan provide an update on the County's response to COVID-19. https://t.co/4uPwwTV7CX — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) March 18, 2021

The lack of supply has also been a barrier but that is expected to change by April. The health department helping local pharmacies get ready to vaccinate people in a more comfortable, familiar setting. But to really see changes in metrics and the county opening up more, as many people as possible need to roll up their sleeves.

“You need to think about others. This isn't just about you at this point this is about our entire community. We ask people to think seriously about that and then go make an appointment and get a vaccine,” Harris said.

Thursday’s weather risk did not impact vaccine appointments at Bojangles Coliseum.

CVS added eight more vaccine locations across the state, and three are in Mecklenburg County. New appointments open up on Friday and vaccinations begin on Sunday.