Mecklenburg County struggles with vaccine appointments on the 1st-day teachers are eligible

Teachers told WCNC Charlotte that the process was slow and for most of the day, they couldn't even get through.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday was the first day Mecklenburg County teachers could sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, and they're full already.

Appointments opened at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning and almost immediately the website crashed. A high volume of calls overwhelmed the system. By about 2:30 p.m. appointments were booked up until March 9.

Mecklenburg County said severe weather in other parts of the county is impacting their vaccine shipments. The county said they expect to receive the new shipment by Feb. 15.

StarMed said because of the weather delays on vaccine shipments, it had to postpone 1,500 appointments. The chief medical officer said it's disappointing, but once the doses come in, he thinks they'll be able to get through the backlog of people.

People can still get on the waiting list by going to the county's COVID-19 website or calling 980-314-9400. The county will notify us when more appointments become available.