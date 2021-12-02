Mecklenburg County opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to teachers in Group 3 Friday

Starting Friday, teachers and child care workers in Mecklenburg County with Group 3 priority can schedule their appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Friday, teachers and child care workers in Mecklenburg County will be allowed to book their appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments will become available starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday for the dates of Feb. 22 through March 8. The county says the transition to Group 3 will be gradual due to limited vaccine supplies and an even larger number of people eligible for the shot.

Who's eligible to make an appointment?

Any person who is part of groups 1, 2 or 3 will be allowed to make an appointment. Group 1 includes health care workers with direct contact to COVID-19 patients and those who live and work in long-term care facilities. Group 2 includes all adults 65 and older, while Group 3 has teachers, school personnel and child care providers.

Members of groups 1 and 2 can make appointments starting Feb. 22. Teachers and child care workers will be allowed to make appointments on or after Feb. 24.

Other front-line, essential workers are part of Group 3 but they won't be eligible until March 10, according to state health officials.