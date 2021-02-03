Mecklenburg County to open more COVID-19 vaccine appointments Thursdays

Bookings open Thursday at 8:30 a.m. for the appointments on March 10 through March 31, 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Thursday, March 4 at 8:30 a.m., additional vaccine appointments will be available through Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) for eligible individuals in groups one through three. These new appointments will be held March 10 through March 31, 2021, the county announced Tuesday morning. (The manufacturer of those vaccines could vary.)

The following frontline essential workers in Group 3 who are required to be on-site for work will be eligible to make appointments for dates beginning March 10:

Critical manufacturing

Education and childcare

Essential goods

Food and agriculture

Government and community services

Healthcare and public health

Public safety

Transportation

Mecklenburg County said they are expected to receive 10,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes the third coronavirus vaccine approved by the FDA.

Like the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines currently in use, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against virus-related hospitalization and death. There are possible temporary reactions, such as a sore arm, fever, headache, or feeling tired and achy for a day or two. All of the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized were built upon decades of previous work on similar vaccines.

As of Tuesday, half of all South Carolinians will become eligible for the vaccine starting next week when the state moves to Phase 1b. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, alongside DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer, and Schools Superintendent Molly Spearman, made the announcement Tuesday.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is expected to open up vaccine appointments to all of Group 3.

Each state uses an independent plan with varying names for groups.