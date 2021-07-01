Mecklenburg County vaccinates hundreds in first 2 days of clinic

People who are 75 or older are able to get vaccinated, but appointments are in high demand.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Across the region, people 75 and older continue to roll up their sleeves for the coronavirus vaccine. In Mecklenburg County, the Health Department, Atrium Health and Novant Health are all offering vaccines to those who qualify under Phase 1B Group 1.

Mecklenburg County health officials said the vaccine clinic at Bojangles Coliseum has been running smoothly. It opened at 8:30 Wednesday morning, one day after the county’s system was flooded with requests for appointments.

“To date we have booked over 5,000 appointments for Phase 1B Group 1," said Dr. Meg Sullivan with the county health department.

About 350 people 75 and older were vaccinated on the first day, hundreds more scheduled for Thursday.

“There’s no choice. If I want to continue and I want to enjoy the rest of my life, this is the way it is. And I am fine! And it is a relief. It is such a gut relief it is wonderful,” said Patti Dragonetti, who was vaccinated with her husband on Wednesday.

NEW: @MeckCounty has booked over 5,000 vaccine appointments for people 75 and older @wcnc — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) January 7, 2021

The National Guard has been on hand to help run the clinic. They’ve been helping people check in from their cars.

The county is booked through the end of the month, but officials recommend those who couldn’t get an appointment try Atrium or Novant Health. Both health systems offering the vaccine to the older population, many who have been isolated and most at risk during the pandemic.

Once vaccine is thawed, it's only viable for so long. The county doing its best not to let any go to waste.

Health Director Gibbie Harris says she was vaccinated, even though she doesn't necessarily fall under Phase 1A.

“I happened to be in the office late one afternoon when we had a couple of vaccines leftover. And as we've said we're very careful not to waste vaccine and my arm was available so i have been vaccinated,” said Harris.