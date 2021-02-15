x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Vaccine

Mecklenburg County launches website to request COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Health Director Gibbie Harris will update the county's vaccine rollout, COVID-19 metrics and a new website aimed to help organizations request vaccine clinics.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Coronavirus COVID-19 single dose small vials and multi dose in scientist hands concept. Research for new novel corona virus immunization drug.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health announced Monday that is has launched a new website where community groups and organizations across the Charlotte area can request to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in conjunction with local health care providers. 

These community-based clinics are party of the health department's effort to ensure an equal distribution of vaccines to low-income and diverse neighborhoods across Mecklenburg County. According to recent federal and state data, Black people were not receiving an equitable number of vaccines based on population figures. For example, Black people make up 22% of North Carolina's population but only received 12% of first doses, according to a report on Feb. 1.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Health Director Gibbie Harris is also expected to take questions about Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' return to in-person learning Monday. Elementary students and K-8 students with special needs returned to the classroom Monday morning, while most middle and high school students go back next week, Feb. 22.

On Monday, North Carolina health officials reported 2,458 new cases of COVID-19. Currently, 1,941 people are hospitalized statewide due to the coronavirus. The state's COVID-19 metrics continue to move in the right direction, with Tuesday's case count being the lowest single-day total since before Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Largest Charlotte-area venues transforming into vaccine clinics this weekend

According to the health department, these community-based clinics will be accepted on a rolling basis depending on COVID-19 vaccine supplies. Areas that are disproportionately impacted, at highest risk for the disease and underrepresented in vaccinations will receive top priority. 

All clinic requests will be reviewed to ensure the organizations have access to adequate facilities needed. These facilities must have space for preparation and administration of vaccines while following social distancing guidelines. 

Vaccine supplies remain very limited across North Carolina and all event requests will be managed by the health department, who will collaborate with Charlotte hospital systems to maximize the number of events held. 

RELATED: Vaccine appointments in Mecklenburg Co. back on track after winter weather threatens shipment delays