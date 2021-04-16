Monroe Walgreens said some people accidentally got an injection of saline, not COVID vaccine

Walgreens reached out to all impacted patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they were able to return to the pharmacy.

MONROE, N.C. — A rare mix-up in the COVID-19 vaccine process. Walgreens confirmed they accidentally gave some people an injection of saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Walgreens, this happened in Monroe. WCNC Charlotte learned that Walgreens reached out to all impacted patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they were able to return to the pharmacy.

Walgreens said they are investigating what happened and have taken immediate steps to review their procedures.