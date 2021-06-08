Mooresville Graded School District reverses decision; masks now required for all students, staff and visitors

MGSD's decision comes as health care systems in the Charlotte area report an uptick in pediatric COVID-19 cases.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Graded School District (MGSD) is reversing its decision on masks.

Stephen Mauney, superintendent of schools for MGSD, said starting Aug. 6 all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a face-covering while inside its facilities and on school buses.

“I understand that this decision will not make everyone happy,” Mauney said. “But it is the decision that needs to be made at this point to keep our kids in school.”

Mauney said in a statement that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 County Alert System moved Iredell County from a “yellow” county with significant community spread up to an “orange county” with substantial community spread.

In the first four days of school, the school district said more than 80 students have had to be quarantined, including an entire classroom. If required masking had been in place, the quarantine number would have been less than 10 students total.

According to MGSD’s COVID-19 dashboard, 36 elementary school students are quarantined, 34 intermediate or middle school students, and 18 high school students.

“I know that some families will be pleased to hear that masks are required, and some families will be quite upset with the decision,” Mauney said. “The bottom line is that MGSD wants to do everything that we can to keep our kids safe and keep our kids in our schools.”

Mauney said the current masking policy will continue in the district as long as Iredell County is categorized in the COVID-19 County Alert System as either an orange or a red county. The data is updated by the state every two weeks.

