Mooresville schools holding emergency meeting regarding masks

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — With rising COVID-19 cases here in North Carolina there are also rising concerns about schooling. This comes as we are just weeks away from the start date.

On Sunday, Mooresville Graded Schools is holding an emergency meeting to discuss whether or not they will require masks.

That meeting will start at 5 p.m. Sunday.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has recently recommended masks in classrooms but has not required them.

"The guidance in the toolkit strongly states that schools should require masks indoors for everyone, students and teachers in kindergarten through 8th grade. It also directs schools to ensure unvaccinated high school students and teachers wear masks indoors," Gov. Cooper said during a news conference.

The new guidance from the state strongly encourages districts to require masks for students and teachers in kindergarten through eighth grade. Unvaccinated high school students are recommended to wear masks while at school. Ultimately, it is up to the individual districts to decide.

