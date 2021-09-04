‘More accessibility and opportunity’ | Underserved populations getting vaccinated at community clinics

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is relying on these clinics to reach underserved, hesitant communities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Getting as much of the community vaccinated as possible will take a team effort. The Mecklenburg County Health Department has been transferring some of its supply to local pharmacies and clinics to better reach populations who may not be able to travel to a mass clinic, or who may be more comfortable getting the shot in a setting they're used to.

One of their partners is RAO Community Health in Uptown. RAO typically serves people who otherwise may not have access to health care. It's community health at its best.

“We have a population of people who feel comfortable with us,” Bernard Davis, CEO of RAO Community Health said.

People who are then comfortable rolling down their car window and rolling up their sleeve to get the COVID-19 vaccine. RAO is getting its supply of shots from the health department and they’re working up to the point where they can give 100 vaccines a day.

It’s exactly what RAO Community Health in Uptown already does. We’re seeing hesitancy in minority groups. The CEO of RAO says they’re mostly minority run and it helps when people see someone who looks like them giving the shots. More on this at 5! @wcnc pic.twitter.com/x1Jg36hnJw — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) April 9, 2021

“I think it gives more accessibility and opportunity,” Davis said.

The providers at RAO have the opportunity to level with people who aren't so sure they want the shot.

“Even patients who have scheduled an appointment, they're still a little hesitant but giving them information and understanding about the vaccine encourages them more to do it,” he said.

It's exactly what the health department is trying to do by working with partners who are trusted within the communities who may not feel comfortable in one of the larger, mass clinics.

RAO serves a lot of African Americans, a population that has been hit harder by the virus and historically is more likely to avoid getting vaccinated.

“We are an organization that is primarily minority-run leadership-wise,” David said. “Then individuals get to see people who look like them and hearing the information and so these underserved populations feel more comfortable."

The drive-up vaccination clinic is open to everyone. Appointments can be made on the state's website, myspot.nc.gov, or by calling RAO at (704) 237-8793