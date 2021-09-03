More first-dose vaccine appointments available in Mecklenburg County for Groups 1-3

MCPH says first doses at Bojangles' Coliseum are available on a first-come, first-serve basis

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) says there are now more first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments available through the end of March for shots given at Bojagles' Coliseum.

MCPH says people in Groups 1, 2, and 3 are eligible to get these first-come, first-serve doses from Wednesday, March 10 through March 31. Those eligible can call the county COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400 to set up an appointment, or go online to StarMed.Care to do so. If no appointments are available, eligible people can join the waitlist at this link. Anyone who needs transportation to the appointment can call the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600.

The agency notes that all vaccines are available at no cost to the person getting the shot, no matter if one has health insurance or not.

Here's who currently is eligible for a vaccine in Mecklenburg County under the current guidance:

Group 1: Healthcare workers fighting the virus Long-term care staff and residents (nursing homes, adult care homes, continuing care retirement communities

Group 2: Anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation

Group 3: Frontline essential workers required on-site for work, including: Critical manufacturing Education and childcare Essential goods Food and agriculture Government and community services Healthcare and public health Public safety Transportation



The agency asks everyone to only make one appointment. If multiple appointments are made, patients are asked to cancel appointments that won't be attended so another eligible person can be scheduled. Calling the MCPH COVID-19 hotline listed above will start the process to cancel unnecessary appointments.