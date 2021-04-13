North Carolina pauses the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

NC DHHS will hold a news conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. is recommending a “pause” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.

NCDHHS has released the following statement saying they will also pause the use of Johnson & Johnson:



"Our primary concern is the health and safety of all North Carolinians. Out of an abundance of caution, we are following the recommendations of the FDA and CDC and have paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until we learn more. The safety system in place is working as it should. If you have an appointment for Pfizer or Moderna, please go to your appointment as planned. If you have an appointment for Johnson & Johnson, your appointment will be re-scheduled."

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen and NCDHHS Division of Public Health Pharmacist Amanda Fuller Moore will hold a news conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, CDC Principal Deputy Director, said people who recently got the vaccine should be aware to look for any symptoms and added that the risk is very low at this time for those who got it more than a month ago.

"For people who got the vaccine more than a month ago, the risk to them is very low at this time. For people who recently got the vaccine within the last couple weeks, they should be aware to look for any symptoms," Dr. Schuchat said. "If you've received the vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath, you should contact your health care provider and seek medical treatment. Now these symptoms are different from the mild flu-like symptoms, fever and so forth, that many people experience in the couple days after receipt of the vaccine."

For patients still looking for vaccination appointments, these locations in the Charlotte, North Carolina, region will offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines:

Bank of America Stadium

Atrium Health is holding a mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 14. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered with second doses scheduled three weeks later.

Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel

StarMed HealthCare will offer first-dose shots of the Pfizer vaccine at the Sheraton hotel on Scott Futrell Drive near Charlotte Douglas International Airport on April 12-13. No appointment necessary, all walk-ins are welcome.

Atrium Health Pfizer Vaccine Clinics

Atrium Health Main parking lot: 1100 South Kings Drive, Lot B, Charlotte, NC, 28203

Atrium Health Union parking lot: 1623 East Sunset Drive, Monroe, NC, 28112

Atrium Health Cabarrus: 460 Medical Park Drive, Concord, NC, 28205

Atrium Health Lincoln: 433 McAlister Road, Lincolnton, NC, 28092

Atrium Health Cleveland: Shelby, NC

Atrium Health University City: 8800 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC, 28262

Walgreens Kings Mountain

The Walgreens pharmacy in Kings Mountain has vaccination appointments available for the Moderna vaccine as early as Thursday, April 15.

