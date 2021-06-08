'People should have a choice' | NC lawmakers call for reconsideration for vaccine mandates

In a letter to health system CEOs, dozens of statehouse Republicans signed their support explaining why they believe other options are necessary.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A plea is coming from some North Carolina lawmakers to place COVID-19 vaccinations as an option rather than a requirement in workplaces, specifically for healthcare workers. That message was shared in a letter sent to health system leaders across the state with support from more than 50 statehouse Republicans.

Representative Mark Brody (NC District 55) was one of those in support of the letter. He says for various reasons including constitutionality concerns when it comes to mandating vaccines, possible HIPAA violations, and the fact that the COVID-19 vaccine is not yet officially FDA approved.

“We feel #1 people should have a choice to do it," Rep. Brody said. “It’s also experimental and that should be the frightening part about all this.”

But leaders with the North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) disagree.

“The vaccine is safe and we think everyone should get it and if we want to ever get over this pandemic we all need to do our part and get our shot," NCHA member Cody Hand said.

The division about the vaccine mandates has sparked protests all across the state. Some healthcare workers are concerned a COVID-19 vaccine requirement or the possibility of getting fired could hurt the hospital workforce even more.

Rep. Brody says beyond the protests he expects even more action to be taken in the future.

“Somebody’s going to have to file suit at this point," Rep. Brody said. "A group of employees, but you got to keep in mind nobody has been fired yet but we’re coming up to that point.”

On Thursday, the City of Charlotte also announced it would require all city employees to share their vaccination status. Based on that data the city will determine if further COVID-19 safety measures are needed.