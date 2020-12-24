New report shows anti-vaxxers seizing COVID as 'historic opportunity'

The Center for Countering Digital Hate said the world's leading anti-vaxxers recently met to discuss how to sow distrust.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) is out with a new report shedding light on what it calls the anti-vaxxers' strategy for spreading distrust about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CCDH, a London-based nonprofit, gained access to a private conference attended by the world’s leading anti-vaxxers and has audio recordings of sessions in which they discussed COVID as a historic opportunity to create long-lasting distrust in the effectiveness, safety and necessity of vaccination.

The nonprofit has studied anti-vaxxers and their impact for the last year.

Imran Ahmed, CEO of CCDH, said the world's leading anti-vaxxers recently met at a conference to strategize on how to spread misinformation.

“Currently, anti-vaxxers are permitted to organize, recruit, and spread outright lies online, which threatens human life to millions of people. While the successful development of COVID vaccines was a cause for optimism for our ability to overcome coronavirus, that great work could be undone by this malignant anti-vaxx industry of propagandists,” said Ahmed.

According to research by CCDH, anti-vaxxers are targeting different groups, including ethnic minorities and parents. One Facebook group has trained its members in targeting African Americans with misinformation to dissuade them from being vaccinated.

"It's incredibly cynical. It's incredibly dangerous. It is ultimately going to cause death in those communities and Facebook are just letting it happen," said Ahmed.

Ahmed said Facebook needs to do more to stop this misinformation from spreading.