Newton-Conover City Schools holding emergency COVID-19 meeting Friday

NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education will hold a special called meeting Friday to discuss COVID-19 protocols.

The meeting on Friday will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the N-CCS boardroom.

Newton-Conover City Schools and Union County Public Schools are the only two school districts in North Carolina where masks are optional. In Avery County masks are optional for students, but mandatory for teachers.

At the state level in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper strongly recommends but does not require, masks for most students this upcoming school year. Local school districts on the county or city level are instituting their own decisions on whether students or staff will need to wear masks

