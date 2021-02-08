North Carolina offering $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive

RALEIGH, N.C. — In its latest effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is offering $100 "Summer Cards" at some vaccination sites.
The $100 Prepaid Mastercards are available to anyone 18 and older getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at one of several sites.
The state said this offer is available "while supplies last."
NCDHHS continues to offer $25 for people who drive others to a vaccine appointment. This includes parents driving children between the ages of 12 and 17 to an appointment.
“This is an expansion of our successful $25 Summer Card,” NCDHSS Chief Deputy Secretary for Health Kody Kinsley, said in a statement. "It’s a part of the nationwide effort to get more people vaccinated to stop the severe illness, hospitalization and death being caused by the Delta variant which, unfortunately, is now dominant in North Carolina. We know that many people want to get vaccinated but are concerned about taking time off work or can’t afford transportation. The $100 Summer Cards should be a big help.”
So far, more than 61% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Below is a list of locations in our area where those getting their first dose can get their $100 "Summer Card." A full list of locations can be found here.
Cabarrus
59 Chestnut Dr SW, Concord NC 28025
Hours: 9am-1pm
Cleveland
Cleveland County Health Department: 200 S Post Road, Shelby, NC 28150
Hours: 8am-4:10pm
1920 Stoney Point Rd, Shelby NC 28150
Hours: 11am-2pm
Gaston
2755 Union Rd, Gastonia NC 28054
Hours: 1pm-5pm
991 W. Hudson Blvd Gastonia NC 28052
Hours: 8am-11:30am, 12:30pm-4:30pm
Iredell
324 Wilmington Ave, Statesville, NC 28677
Hours: 12pm-4pm
Mecklenburg County
4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte NC 28208
Hours: Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm; Sat & Sun: 10am-4pm
5344 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28212, USA
3600 N Sharom Amity Rd, Charlotte 28205
2-6pm
7300 Linda Lake Dr, Charlotte NC 28215
12pm-4pm
8410 Bellhaven Blvd, Charlotte NC 28216
10am-2pm
931 S Fulton St, Salisbury NC 28144
10:30am-1:30pm
Northwest Health Dept: 2845 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte NC 28216
Hours: 8am-5pm
3205 Freedom Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208
Hours: 8am-7pm, 8am-5pm
249 Billingsley Rd Charlotte, NC 28211
Hours: 8am-7pm, 8am-5pm
2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte NC 28205
Hours: Mon, Tues, Thurs-Sat 8:30am-4pm; Weds 11am-7pm
5108 Reagan Dr, Charlotte 28206
Hours: 10am-1pm
Rowan
480 Mimosa Ct, Cleveland, NC 27013
Hours: 12-3pm
410 Salisbury Ave, Spencer, NC 28159, USA
Hours: 5:30-8pm
828 Jake Alexander Blvd W, Salisbury, NC 28147
Hours: 8am-4:30pm
500 N Main St, Salisbury, NC 28144
Hours: 10am-2pm
Rowan County HD, 1811 E Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28146
Hours: 8-11:30am
Rowan County HD: 1811 E Innes St, Salisbury, NC 28146
Hours: 8am-11:30am, 1pm-4pm
Stanly
Stanly County Health Department: 1000 N. First St. #3, Albemarle NC 28001
Hours: 9am-4pm
