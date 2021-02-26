New NC COVID vaccine clinic can service 3,000 people per day

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new mass vaccination clinic in Greensboro with the capabilities of serving 3,000 people per day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state has partnered with the federal government to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Greensboro that's capable of vaccinating as many as 3,000 people in one day.

The FEMA-supported vaccine clinic will open at the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on March 10. It will be open seven days a week for eight weeks with options for drive-thru service and walk-up shots in the space formerly occupied by Dillard's.

Appointments will be required for vaccination at the site and will be available through a central system and through community partners to ensure access among marginalized populations. Information on scheduling appointments will be released in the coming days.

"This federally supported vaccine center will help North Carolina get more shots in arms and assist us in reaching more underserved communities," Cooper said.

Cooper said the clinic will also support additional vaccination sites and mobile clinics in underserved and marginalized communities in Guilford and surrounding counties. Vaccine supplies will be provided by the federal government in addition to North Carolina's weekly allotment from the CDC.

“Thousands of North Carolinians will be able to access vaccines as result of this local, state, and federal partnership. We appreciate everyone working together to focus on getting vaccines to our underserved communities,” Dr .Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said.