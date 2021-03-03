Restaurant owner hopeful to get COVID vaccine soon in Group 3

Austin Jefferson's restaurant opened just before the pandemic hit. Since then, he and his small staff have worked tirelessly to keep the doors open.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More people in North Carolina are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the state has begun accepting appointments for Group 3 vaccinations.

Group 3 is a large group, consisting of people who cannot do their jobs from home. These front-line essential workers include those in the restaurant industry, like Austin Jefferson, the head chef at Jennie Mae's Southern Cuisine in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

"For us, we have to interact with customers and our clientele," Jefferson said. "Being a small business, we have four or five employees. If one person gets sick or ill, then that shuts down our whole operation."

Jefferson successfully launched his Southern cooking business at the start of the pandemic but has been limited on what he can offer customers.

"We're only able to do curbside dining and pickup right now," Jefferson said. "We have customers asking all the time when they'll be able to dine in."

Jefferson said he plans on booking his appointment for the vaccine as soon as one becomes available in Mecklenburg County. Health Director Gibbie Harris said the county will begin accepting appointments for Group 3 starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 4.

"South Carolina has been delayed, this vaccine will be very helpful," Jefferson said.