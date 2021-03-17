North Carolina begins Group 4 COVID-19 vaccinations

Nearly 3 million people are part of Group 4, including all adults with underlying health conditions that put them at risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 3 million more people in North Carolina are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as the state moved into Group 4 vaccinations Wednesday.

Starting on Wednesday, March 17, select members of Group 4 can schedule their appointment to receive the vaccine. People with pre-existing health conditions that put them at risk for catching COVID-19, as well as those experiencing homelessness are now eligible for the vaccine.

Asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and obesity are among the select pre-existing conditions for Group 4. Smokers are also in Group 4, as well as any person who has smoked as least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime.

Group 4 also includes front-line workers who weren't part of the Group 3 rollout. This includes retail and utility workers not previously vaccinated, but they'll have to wait until April 7 to schedule their appointment.

"This may be the majority of workers," Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of North Carolina DHHS, said. "At least half of adults in North Carolina have one of these high-risk conditions."

In Mecklenburg County, appointments open at 8:30 a.m. with availability as early as Thursday, March 18. Appointments can be booked online through the county's health department website, or by calling the COVID-19 hot line at 980-314-9400. Health Director Gibbie Harris said if you're unable to secure an appointment online or by calling, eligible patients can join the wait list and they will be contacted when more appointments are available.

Harris explained the process has been bogged down by people scheduling multiple appointments and then taking the one they can get quickest. As a result, numerous slots are going unfilled despite having a reservation.

"We still have a waiting list, and we are carving into the waiting list very quickly," Harris said. "The reason we are doing that is a lot of people are making multiple appointments."

Any person who schedules multiple appointments is urged to cancel any outstanding slots they have once receiving their vaccine.