Some NC counties open Group 4 vaccine appointments early

Nearly 3 million people will become eligible for the vaccine as part of Group 4 in North Carolina. Some clinics are opening appointments early to speed things up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pharmacies and vaccine clinics across North Carolina are preparing for the state to open vaccination appointments for millions of people as part of Group 4.

Starting Thursday, March 17, members of Group 4 can schedule their appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. Group 4 includes people with pre-existing medical conditions that put them at risk for serious illness from COVID-19. Some of these conditions include asthma, diabetes, and obesity. It also includes essential workers, such as retail employees and utility workers, not previously vaccinated.

To get a head start on things, some counties are opening appointments Wednesday, including Cabarrus and Rowan.

Rowan County will accept appointments for a Wednesday evening clinic at the West End Plaza in Salisbury. In Cleveland County, appointments can be made by calling the county's COVID-19 hot line at 980-484-6019.

Mecklenburg County health officials said Group 4 vaccination appointments will open up once supplies are available.

Pharmacies across the Charlotte region are also stepping up to help speed up the vaccine process. This weekend, Moose Pharmacy will host drive-thru clinics for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in both Cabarrus and Stanly counties.