North Carolina ramping up its COVID-19 vaccine efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Novant opens a new 43,000-foot COVID-19 vaccination clinic in east Charlotte.
The new site will allow for more patients, up to 3,000, a day to get vaccinated.
Novant said its current vaccination site in Matthews will scale down its operations with plans to cease vaccinating in a few weeks but will contact patients on which facility to go to.
Also starting Monday, the VA starts giving out the Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine. It already gives out the Moderna and Pfizer shots.
And some folks we spoke to say the chance to take a single shot made their decision that much easier.
"I was going to wait, but when they had just the one-shot, don't have to worry about going a second time, it was right here in town close by so I just decided to go ahead and do it," one person told WCNC Charlotte.
Have a relative or friend in another state and want to know when they can get vaccinated? Visit NBC News' Plan Your Vaccine site to find out about each state's vaccine rollout plan.