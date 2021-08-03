North Carolina ramping up its COVID-19 vaccine efforts

The new vaccination site in east Charlotte will allow for more patients, up to 3,000, a day to get vaccinated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Novant opens a new 43,000-foot COVID-19 vaccination clinic in east Charlotte.

The new site will allow for more patients, up to 3,000, a day to get vaccinated.

Novant said its current vaccination site in Matthews will scale down its operations with plans to cease vaccinating in a few weeks but will contact patients on which facility to go to.

Also starting Monday, the VA starts giving out the Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine. It already gives out the Moderna and Pfizer shots.

And some folks we spoke to say the chance to take a single shot made their decision that much easier.

"I was going to wait, but when they had just the one-shot, don't have to worry about going a second time, it was right here in town close by so I just decided to go ahead and do it," one person told WCNC Charlotte.