Novant Health announces mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Spectrum Center

Novant announced an extra allocation of 12,850 doses of vaccine, some of which will be used for the clinic at Spectrum Center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health announced it will host a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets, in uptown next week.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13. A spokesperson for Novant Health said they received an extra allocation of 12,850 doses of vaccines from the federal government. A portion of those vaccines will be used at the Spectrum Center clinic. So far, Novant Health has administered more than 66,000 vaccines in the Charlotte area.

This will be the third clinic hosted by Novant in less than a week. They will host a clinic at the Park Expo, as well as a joint effort with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools at McClintock Middle School on Saturday. CMS officials said they hope to vaccinate at least 165 student-facing staff members who are 65 and older.

Atrium Health, Charlotte's other major health care provider, has hosted successful mass vaccination clinics at Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway in recent weeks.

Novant has not released information on how eligible patients can schedule an appointment for the clinic at this time. North Carolina is still in Group 2 of vaccinations, meaning adults age 65 and older are eligible for the shot, regardless of health conditions or living situation.

